Hathiyar to Rog Kaisan Lagal, Pawan Singh's Hit Songs
13 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Mah Ke Dekha Dem: The song was released 4 months back and has 19 Million views on YouTube.
Mehraru Milal Gaay: The song by Pawan Singh was released in 2023.
Eke Odhaniya: The song won millions of hearts and has over 30 million views on YouTube.
Sun Meri Lollipop: With more than 2 million views on YouTube, the song is one of the most loved songs of the singer.
Rog Kaisan Laga: The song won millions of hearts and went on to become a party anthem.
Hathiyar: With more than 15 million views on YouTube, Pawan Singh's song is loved by its audience.
Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday announced that he will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections.
