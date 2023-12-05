Head Scratching Movies That Will Leave You Confused
05 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Donnie Darko- A troubled teenager has a terrifying vision in which he is told that the world will end in 28 days. What will happen next?
Indiana Jones Series- Indiana Jones, an archaeologist must locate the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis seize it.
Memento- While one storyline progresses chronologically, the other tells the tale backwards, revealing more information each time.
Mr. Nobody- When Nemo was a little child, he had to make the difficult choice of staying with his father or going with his mother.
Prisoners- As the police follow several leads, Keller Dover takes matters into his own hands after his daughter and her friend go missing.
Shutter Island- Teddy, the U.S. Marshall, and Chuck go to Shutter Island, a remote island that serves as a mental health facility and reveals its dark secrets.
The Game- Rich financier from San Francisco Nicholas Van Orton's wandering brother gives him an unusual birthday present.
The Prestige- The main plot of this film centres on two stage magicians who compete with one another to produce the best stage illusion.
The Usual Suspects- Complex circumstances resulting in a horrifying gunfight on a boat
