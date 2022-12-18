Hera Pheri to Badhaai Ho: 8 Feel-Good Comedies to Binge-Watch

A glimpse at eight feel-good Bollywood comedies to binge-watch on OTT.

18 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Professor (1962)

The romantic-musical-comedy stars Shammi Kapoor as the main protagonist.

Hera Pheri (2000)

Priyadarshan's comedy-drama stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and late actor Om Puri in pivotal roles.

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

The Priyadarshan romantic-comedy stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in lead characters.

Golmaal (2006)

Chennai Express (2013)

Rohit Shetty's action-comedy stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in stellar roles.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

Hindi Medium (2017)

The Irrfan-Saba Qamar starrer social-dramedy is a satirical take on today's education system.

Badhaai Ho (2018)

The family dramedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

