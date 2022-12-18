Hera Pheri to Badhaai Ho: 8 Feel-Good Comedies to Binge-Watch

A glimpse at eight feel-good Bollywood comedies to binge-watch on OTT.
The romantic-musical-comedy stars Shammi Kapoor as the main protagonist.
Priyadarshan's comedy-drama stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and late actor Om Puri in pivotal roles.
The Priyadarshan romantic-comedy stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in lead characters.
Rohit Shetty's action-comedy stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in stellar roles.
The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.
The Irrfan-Saba Qamar starrer social-dramedy is a satirical take on today's education system.
The family dramedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.
