Hera Pheri to Drishyam, Malayalam Movies Remade in Bollywood
02 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Pokkiri Raja (Boss): The movie is a full combination of action, comedy and romance.
Bodygaurd (Bodygaurd): A romantic action film that is all about love, lies and a perfect ending.
Helen (Mili): The film is based on a real-life survival thriller which shows the struggle of a young woman stuck in a freezer.
Drishyam (Drishyam): The movie is a suspense thriller, and its plot revolves around a family and its crime cover-up.
Manichitrathazhu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa): The movie is a psychological thriller which revolves around a haunted mansion.
Ramji Rao Speaking (Hera Pheri): The film is a comedy-drama, and the Bollywood version of the film features Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead.
