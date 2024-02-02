Hera Pheri to Drishyam, Malayalam Movies Remade in Bollywood

02 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Pokkiri Raja (Boss): The movie is a full combination of action, comedy and romance.

Bodygaurd (Bodygaurd): A romantic action film that is all about love, lies and a perfect ending.

Helen (Mili): The film is based on a real-life survival thriller which shows the struggle of a young woman stuck in a freezer.

Drishyam (Drishyam): The movie is a suspense thriller, and its plot revolves around a family and its crime cover-up.

Manichitrathazhu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa): The movie is a psychological thriller which revolves around a haunted mansion.

Ramji Rao Speaking (Hera Pheri): The film is a comedy-drama, and the Bollywood version of the film features Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Branding In Seongsu to Wedding Impossible, Top Romantic K-Dramas to Watch February, The Month of Love

 Find Out More