Hero to Yudh, Action Movies of Jackie Shroff to Enjoy
01 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Hero: The movie is about a hit man who falls in love with the girl he was asked to abduct.
Devdas: The movie is about a tale of two soul mates where a young wealthy man falls in love with a girl who doesn't come from a much strong financial background.
Sarkar 3: Gandhi, a real-estate mogul, seeks Sarkar's aid in a project jeopardizing residents' homes. Sarkar's refusal triggers internal conflicts.
Yudh: Yudhistir Sikarwar, a tycoon, grapples with personal and professional challenges, navigating a neuropsychological disorder.
Swami Dada: The movie is around a a saint called Swami Dada by his followers. He further organizes Hindu prayers and delivers discourses.
Hulchul: The story is about a man and woman from feuding families each pretend to fall in love as a part of revenge plot.
