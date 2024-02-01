Hero to Yudh, Action Movies of Jackie Shroff to Enjoy

01 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Hero: The movie is about a hit man who falls in love with the girl he was asked to abduct.

Devdas: The movie is about a tale of two soul mates where a young wealthy man falls in love with a girl who doesn't come from a much strong financial background.

Sarkar 3: Gandhi, a real-estate mogul, seeks Sarkar's aid in a project jeopardizing residents' homes. Sarkar's refusal triggers internal conflicts.

Yudh: Yudhistir Sikarwar, a tycoon, grapples with personal and professional challenges, navigating a neuropsychological disorder.

Swami Dada: The movie is around a a saint called Swami Dada by his followers. He further organizes Hindu prayers and delivers discourses.

Hulchul: The story is about a man and woman from feuding families each pretend to fall in love as a part of revenge plot.

