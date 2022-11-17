Hina Khan attends an awards ceremony on Wednesday evening in a stunning blue dress.
17 Nov, 2022
Hina Khan looks ravishing in that shade of blue. The actress stuns in her Grecian look.
17 Nov, 2022
Hina Khan wears a strapless flowy dress that comes with lots of layering and the most beautiful shade of aqua blue.
17 Nov, 2022
Hina Khan makes sure that she is making heads turn on the red carpet at Elle Beauty Awards 2022.
17 Nov, 2022
Hina Khan channelises her inner Jasmin from Disney in that gorgeous blue flow gown at Elle Beauty Awards 2022.
17 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!