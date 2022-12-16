Hina Khan is a bridesmaid in Pretty Yellow Floral Saree
16 Dec, 2022
Hina Khan Wore a Pretty Yellow Floral Saree With Halter-Neck Blouse- HOT PICS
16 Dec, 2022
Hina Khan attends her manager Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad's wedding ceremony in a sexy yellow floral saree
16 Dec, 2022
Hina Khan shared a few glimpses of her makeup and hair
16 Dec, 2022
Hina Khan poses with a kid at the wedding
16 Dec, 2022
Hina Khan attended the function from the bride’s side, wore a yellow saree.
16 Dec, 2022
Hina Khan wore a sexy plunging neckline blouse with her yellow saree
16 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!