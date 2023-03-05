Holi 2023: Best Bollywood Films to Watch on Holi

Anurag Singh Bohra

Navrang (1959)

The song 'Chal Ja Re Natkhat' is the most unique cinematic depiction of Holi without any VFX.

Holi Aayi Re (1970)

The song 'Holi Aayi Re' is well connected to the grassroots.

Sholay (1975)

The song 'Holi Ke Din' showcases Holi celebration in rural areas.

Mohabbatein (2000)

Shah Rukh Khan connects romance with Holi in the song 'Soni Soni'.

Baghban (2003)

The song 'Holi Khele Raghuveera' sung by Amitabh Bachchan in his baritone voice is celebrates the essence of Holi.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

The song 'Balam Pichkari' relates to Gen Z and millennials' way of celebrating Holi.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

