Holidate to Love, At First Sight, Romantic Movies to Watch on Netflix
09 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
The Kissing Both: At the spring carnival, a high school student encounters her longtime crush while volunteering to manage a kissing booth.
Tall Girl: The film is about how the tallest girl in school falls for a handsome foreign exchange student.
To All The Boys I've Loved Before: The to All the Boys franchise comprises American teenage romance films and a spin-off TV series, adapted from Jenny Han's trilogy of novels.
Perfect Date: The film is about a high-school student who creates an app to fake a date.
Love at First Sight: During a flight from New York to London, Hadley and Oliver discover love, but lose each other at customs. Despite slim odds, destiny might intervene.
Holidate: The romantic comedy features Emma Roberts and Like Bracey in lead roles.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Showtime to Damsel, OTT Release to Watch This Weekend