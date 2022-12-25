Hollywood's Best Feel-Good Christmas Movies

A glimpse at the must-watch feel-good Christmas movies from Hollywood.

25 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

The film is a Christmas fantasy-drama produced and directed by Frank Capra.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

The movie is a 1965 animated Christmas television special.

Home Alone (1990)

The film is a Christmas comedy which is still loved by the kids.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Christmas family comedy directed by Ron Howard stars Jim Carrey in the lead role.

Bad Santa (2003)

The 2003 American Christmas black-comedy was a worldwide hit.

The Holiday (2006)

The Nancy Meyers directorial Christmas rom-com stars Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

The American computer-animated Christmas fantasy film is a must-watch for children.

Last Christmas (2019)

Game of Thrones' 'Khaleesi' Emilia Clarke shows her funny side in this 2019 Christmas rom-com.

Holidate (2020)

The 2020 rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey is perfect Christmas watch.

