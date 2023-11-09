Honey Singh: The Rap Star of India and His 9 Biggest Hits-In Pics
09 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Angrezi Beat Te- This song's beats can make you tap your feet even when you're far away, and it quickly shot to the top of the charts.
Birthday Bash- The last on the list is everyone’s favorite song which is played on every second’s person’s birthday.
Blue Eyes- Released in 2013, this song was a total hit among the youth.
Dheere Dheere- The 2015 single track is a partially adapted version of the song "Dheere dheere se" from the legendary 1990 film album "Aashiqui."
Dope Shope- With its flawless fusion of Punjabi tadka and contemporary electro music, this song is a part starter by the legendary rapper.
High Heel Te Nachche- With his excellent rapping skills in Ki and Ka number, he made this song very popular.
Love Dose- The Desi Kalakar album of Honey Singh became a huge hit among his fans.
Lungi Dance- With his song featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Chennai Express”, Honey singh received a lot of appreciation.
Yaar Naa Miley- This amazing song was featured in Salman Khan’s movie “Kick.”
