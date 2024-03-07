House MD to Blacklist, Award Winning Documentaries to Watch on Netflix

07 Mar, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Reply 1988: The series is set in the late 1980s and shows the lives of five families.

Prison Playbook: The series is about about major league baseball debut.

House MD: The show is about a cranky physician who loathes his patients.

How To Get Away With a Murder: The show is about a brilliant criminal defence attorney and law professor analysing a murder case.

Blacklist: The story is about a brilliant fugitive offering help to the FBI after turning himself in.

Little Women: The show is about three sisters who only have each other and remain strong in every problem.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Greatest Films of Anupam Kher

 Find Out More