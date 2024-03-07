House MD to Blacklist, Award Winning Documentaries to Watch on Netflix
07 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Reply 1988: The series is set in the late 1980s and shows the lives of five families.
Prison Playbook: The series is about about major league baseball debut.
House MD: The show is about a cranky physician who loathes his patients.
How To Get Away With a Murder: The show is about a brilliant criminal defence attorney and law professor analysing a murder case.
Blacklist: The story is about a brilliant fugitive offering help to the FBI after turning himself in.
Little Women: The show is about three sisters who only have each other and remain strong in every problem.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Greatest Films of Anupam Kher