House of Ninja to One Day, Top Netflix Shows in India
25 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
The Railway Men: The series revolves around the Bhopal gas tragedy.
One Day: The story is about two individuals who go separate ways. However, their lives remain intertwined.
Killer Soup: The series features Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. The series is about a murder mystery.
House of Ninjas: After retiring from ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must resume shadowy missions to counter looming threats
Doctor Slump: The series is about two students who were rivals in school but eventually fell in love.
Berlin: Berlin along with his gang comes to Paris to execute the biggest heist.
