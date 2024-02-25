House of Ninja to One Day, Top Netflix Shows in India

25 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

The Railway Men: The series revolves around the Bhopal gas tragedy.

One Day: The story is about two individuals who go separate ways. However, their lives remain intertwined.

Killer Soup: The series features Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. The series is about a murder mystery.

House of Ninjas: After retiring from ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must resume shadowy missions to counter looming threats

Doctor Slump: The series is about two students who were rivals in school but eventually fell in love.

Berlin: Berlin along with his gang comes to Paris to execute the biggest heist.

