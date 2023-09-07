How and Where To Watch The Nun 2- Release Date and Streaming Status

07 Sep, 2023

Shawn Dass

One of the biggest horror releases to the universe of Conjuring is The Nun 2

The Nun 2 is confirmed to be released in theaters on September 8, 2023.

The Nun 2 movies tickets can be booked via BookMyShow, Paytm and PVR Cinemas online or offline.

The Nun 2 will be eventually released on HBO Max, rather than on Netflix, or Disney+.

The Nun 2 is an R rated movie, which contains elements of terror, exorcism, and possession.

The duration of the film is 1 hour and 50 minutes.

The Nun 2 film is directed by Michael Chavez.

The Nun 2 casts are Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, and Bonnie Aarons

