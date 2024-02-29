Hum Paanch to Office Office, Iconic Comedy Shows From the 90s
29 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Zabaan Sambhalke: Widely-loved sitcom about a Hindi teacher who has hilarious conversations with his students.
Tu Tu Main Main: The show is a sitcom which depicts the humorous banters between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.
Office Office: One of the best iconic shows of the 90s was Office Office which is a satire on the bureaucracy.
Hum Paanch: The show is a sitcom that features five sisters and their adventures.
Dekh Bhai Dekh: A comedy-drama which features the chaotic yet endearing dynamics of a joint family.
Shrimaan Shrimati: The comedy series is about hilarious interactions between two neighbours.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Education Qualification of Singer Rihanna