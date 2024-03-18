Indian Celebrities Who Embraced Parenting Through IVF and Surrogacy
Siddhu Moose Wala's parents welcomed their second child through IVF in March 2024.
Bollywood celeb Farah Khan was 43 years old when she had her triplets in February 2008 via IVF.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son, AbRam was born to them in 2013 through surrogacy.
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were blessed with twins after they chose surrogacy. Twins were born in 2018.
Actor Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti became parents through surrogacy in May 2018. The couple named their daughter Aadya. They were married for 14 years before deciding on surrogacy.
In 2011, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao used IVF to give birth to their son Azaad. Aamir has also advised couples to try IVF and surrogacy.
In January 2019, producer Ekta Kapoor became a single mother with her son Ravie through surrogacy.
Karan Johar became a joyful father to twins, Yash and Roohi, after deciding on surrogacy. The twins were born in February 2017.
Shilpa Shetty announced the birth of her second child, Samisha, a baby girl delivered via surrogacy, in 2020.
Seema and Sohail Khan decided to have another baby. When it couldn't happen naturally, they had to seek medical attention and chose IVF surrogacy. Their second child Yohan was born in June 2011.
