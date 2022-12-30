Indian Celebs Who Died in 2022

A look at the popular Indian celebrities who died in 2022.
Indian classical dancer, composer and singer Pandit Birju Maharaj died on January 17, 2022.
Veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15, 2022.
The veteran singer known as the nightingale died on November 6, 2022. Her health deteriorated ever since she tested positive for Covid-19 on January 8, 2022.
Indian actor and comedian Raju Srivastav died on September 21, 2022.
The Indian rapper and singer was shot by unidentified assailants in his car on May 29, 2022. The Punjabi singer suffered multiple wounds and was declared dead.
KK performed for a concert at a college festival at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata on May 31, 2022. He died after experiencing a cardiac arrest.
Deepesh died on July 23, 2022 due to brain haemorrhage while playing cricket.
Veteran Indian television actor Arun Bali died on October 7, 2022.
Siddhaanth died on November 11, 2022. He collapsed while working out in the gym.
Vaishali died on October 15, 2022. The TV actress died by suicide as she was found hanging in her home in Tejaji Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Aindrila died on November 20, 2022. She suffered multiple cardiac arrests.
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died on November 26, 2022 due to multiple organ failure.
Tunisha died by suicide on December 24, 2022 by hanging herself inside her make-up room. She died on the sets of her tv series Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul.
