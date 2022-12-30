Indian Celebs Who Died in 2022

A look at the popular Indian celebrities who died in 2022.

Anurag Singh Bohra

Birju Maharaj

Indian classical dancer, composer and singer Pandit Birju Maharaj died on January 17, 2022.

Bappi Lahiri

Veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15, 2022.

Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer known as the nightingale died on November 6, 2022. Her health deteriorated ever since she tested positive for Covid-19 on January 8, 2022.

Raju Srivastav

Indian actor and comedian Raju Srivastav died on September 21, 2022.

Sidhu Moosewala

The Indian rapper and singer was shot by unidentified assailants in his car on May 29, 2022. The Punjabi singer suffered multiple wounds and was declared dead.

KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath)

KK performed for a concert at a college festival at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata on May 31, 2022. He died after experiencing a cardiac arrest.

Deepesh Bhan

Deepesh died on July 23, 2022 due to brain haemorrhage while playing cricket.

Arun Bali

Veteran Indian television actor Arun Bali died on October 7, 2022.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Siddhaanth died on November 11, 2022. He collapsed while working out in the gym.

Vaishali Takkar

Vaishali died on October 15, 2022. The TV actress died by suicide as she was found hanging in her home in Tejaji Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Aindrila Sharma

Aindrila died on November 20, 2022. She suffered multiple cardiac arrests.

Vikram Gokhale

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died on November 26, 2022 due to multiple organ failure.

Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha died by suicide on December 24, 2022 by hanging herself inside her make-up room. She died on the sets of her tv series Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul.

