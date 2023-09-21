Indian Films Which Were Flopped At Box Office But Hit By Content
21 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Angrezi Medium (2020)- When his daughter decides to further her studies in London, a hardworking Rajasthani businessman does everything in power to make her dreams come true.
Bhavesh Joshi (2018)- The origin story of Bhavesh Joshi, an Indian superhero, who sets out to fulfill his slain friend's wish to clean and reform the country, by training himself to fight and wearing a mask.
October (2018)- A group of interns are going through the usual grind when suddenly an accident changes their lives. The protagonist can't get let go of it and becomes obsessed with it.
Karwaan (2018)- Two friends and a chirpy teenager take a road trip from Bangalore to Kochi.
Masaan (2015)- Along India's Ganges River, four people face prejudice, a strict moral code and a punishing caste system as they confront personal tragedies.
Ra.One (2011)- When the titular antagonist of an action game takes on physical form, it's only the game's less powerful protagonist who can save his creator's family.
Guzaarish (2010)- Ethan, a magician rendered paralyzed in an accident, sets off a furor when he makes a petition to the court to end his own life.
Tumbbad (2018)- A mythological story about a goddess who created the entire universe. The plot revolves around the consequences when humans build a temple for their first-born.
Sanam teri Kasam (2015)- After being disowned by her family, an awkward librarian relies on the help of her brooding neighbour.