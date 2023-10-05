Indian Movies That Have Earned More Than Jawan And Gadar 2
05 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Jawan and Gadar 2 have emerged as the biggest Indian blockbusters of the year.
Jawan which is still running in theatres, has so far collected Rs 615.58 crore nett in 28 days at the Indian Box Office.
Gadar 2, which was the big Independence Day release this year, ended its India run at Rs 524.8 crore.
Here's the list of other Indian films which have recorded fantastic Box Office business and have collected more than Jawan and Gadar 2.
Baahubali 2 remains the biggest Indian film of all-time at the domestic Box Office. The SS Rajamouli directorial collected Rs 1030.42 crore in its lifetime run.
KGF 2 remains the second biggest Indian film of all time with a nett domestic collection of Rs 859.7 crore.
RRR is the third biggest Indian film of all time with a nett domestic collection of Rs 782.2 crore.
Apart from these three, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has recorded more business than Gadar 2 in its lifetime run but less than Jawan. It collected Rs 543.09 crore.
