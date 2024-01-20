Indian Police Force To Zorro: 9 Thrilling OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend
Kübra- When a suburban guy receives messages that appear to predict the future, he gains a following enemy.
Cristóbal Balenciaga- A look at the rise of designer Cristóbal Balenciaga from humble beginnings to fashion legend.
Hazbin Hotel- In an effort to discover a nonviolent way to reduce Hell's overcrowding, Lucifer's daughter builds a rehabilitation hostel that gives a bunch of misfit demons a chance at redemption.
Indian Police Force- The show depicts a frantic chase, highlighting the unwavering pursuit of justice and the sacrifices made in the course of duty.
Sixty Minutes- A mixed martial arts fighter, desperate not to lose custody, draws serious enemies when he skips a bout to speed to his daughter's birthday celebration.
The Bequeathed- A novel in which strange things continue and family secrets are uncovered when they unexpectedly receive the family mountain from their uncle, whom they had forgotten.
The Kitchen- In a dystopian future London when all social housing has been removed, Izi and Benji struggle to navigate the world as members of The Kitchen, a community that refuses to leave their home.
The Marvels- Carol Danvers' talents become entwined with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, making them to work together to rescue the universe.
Zorro- Determined to learn who killed his father, he will uncover family secrets that could alter his future forever.
