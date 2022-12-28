Indian Web Series Inspired by True Events

A glimpse at the popular Indian web series inspired by real life incidents.
28 Dec, 2022
The series showcases the crimes of information age such as online fishing and fraud.
28 Dec, 2022
Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 is a biopic on Indian stockbroker and a convicted fraudster Harshad Shantilal Mehta.
28 Dec, 2022
The first season of Delhi Crime was based on the Nirbhaya gangrape that shook the nation.
28 Dec, 2022
Inspired by real life events, the web series is based on the horror of the 26/11 terror attacks.
28 Dec, 2022
The crime series is based on the life of IPS officer Navniet Sekera who played a crucial role in wiping out criminals in Muzzafarpur.
28 Dec, 2022
The crime-action series is based on IPS officer Amit Lodha's attempts at bringing the Ashok Mahto gang to justice.
28 Dec, 2022
Saqib Saleem plays the role of UP's dreaded gangster Shiv Prakash Shukla in the series.
28 Dec, 2022
The film depicts the corruption and power play as the murder of a table tennis champion is being probed.
28 Dec, 2022
The series is based on the 1959 real life case of Commander K M Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra.
28 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!