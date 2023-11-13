Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Love And Light Filled Diwali
Lovebirds Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha can't get enough of each other in their viral Diwali pics.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's photos from the Diwali celebration shout nothing but love and light.
While Parineeti Chopra took away our breath in maroon sarees, Raghav Chadha looked royal in traditional attire.
Parineeti Chopra kisses Raghav Chadha, and we're in awe.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exude an unreal glow in their latest photos.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dish out couple goals in their first Diwali celebration after marriage.
