Inside Pics From Karthika Nair - Rohit Menon's Wedding: Big Celebs Attend
21 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Veteran South actress Radha's daughter Karthika Nair has tied the knot with her beau Rohit Menon.
Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding news went viral as it was a star-studded event
Several popular celebrities from South and Bollywood attended Karthika Nair's wedding
Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding was held at a beach resort in Thiruvananthapuram.
Tiger 3 actress Revathi was also a part of the big Indian wedding
Karthika looked a gorgeous bride who stole everyone's breath with her looks. She wore a massive gold necklace for her D-Day
Revathi, Radhika Sarathkumar and Suhasini Maniratnam looked pretty in silk sarees at Karthika Nair's wedding
Radhika Sarathkumar and Chiranjeevi pose for a selfie at Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding
Several other big celebs like Revathi, Radhika Sarathkumar and Suhasini Maniratnam were also a part of Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding
Jackie Shroff also attended and blessed Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon
Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi.
