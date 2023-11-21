Inside Pics From Karthika Nair - Rohit Menon's Wedding: Big Celebs Attend

21 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Veteran South actress Radha's daughter Karthika Nair has tied the knot with her beau Rohit Menon.

Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding news went viral as it was a star-studded event

Several popular celebrities from South and Bollywood attended Karthika Nair's wedding

Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding was held at a beach resort in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tiger 3 actress Revathi was also a part of the big Indian wedding

Karthika looked a gorgeous bride who stole everyone's breath with her looks. She wore a massive gold necklace for her D-Day

Revathi, Radhika Sarathkumar and Suhasini Maniratnam looked pretty in silk sarees at Karthika Nair's wedding

Radhika Sarathkumar and Chiranjeevi pose for a selfie at Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding

Several other big celebs like Revathi, Radhika Sarathkumar and Suhasini Maniratnam were also a part of Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding

Jackie Shroff also attended and blessed Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon

Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi.

