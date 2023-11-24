Inside Pics From Malvika Raaj - Pranav Bagga's Engagement Party
24 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Actor Malvika Raaj, who was seen as young 'Poo' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham got engaged to beau Pranav Bagga.
Malvika Raaj donned an ethereal bright blue lehenga, exuding timeless grace.
Pranav Bagga wore an ethnic red kurta, jacket and pajama for the engagement.
Malvika Raaj's blue lehenga had a sexy blouse with a plunging neckline and lace detail.
Malvika Raaj looked gorgeous as she also draped a navy blue-hued dupatta with embellishments.
Malvika Raaj and Bhagyashree who share a close bond, posed for a candid shot.
Bhagyashree and son Abhimanyu Dasani arrived at Malvika Raaj - Pranav Bagga's engagement party
Barkha Singh who was young Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge is best friends with Malvika Raaj
Jackie Shroff and wife Ayesha give their blessings to Malvika Raaj - Pranav Bagga's engagement party
Raveena Tandon looked pretty in a peacock blue suit at Malvika Raaj - Pranav Bagga's engagement party
Bhagyashree and son Abhimanyu Dasan pose for the paps at Malvika Raaj - Pranav Bagga's engagement
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Adorable Photos Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Bachchan