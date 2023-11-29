Inside Pics From Randeep Hooda’s Pre-Wedding Festivities in Imphal
Lin Laishram, Randeep Hooda's longtime GF, is about to be his wife. Earlier, on November 28, photos from their engagement party became public.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will exchange vows in an intimate ceremony in Imphal on November 29.
The bride-to-be, Lin Laishram, shared pictures of their customary pre-wedding ceremonies on social media.
Randeep Hooda arrived in Manipur, the hometown of his girlfriend, to seek blessings from the nearby temples.
The joy of being a groom is evident on Randeep Hooda's face. The actor looks handsome in a yellow kurta and a white kurta.
Lin Laishram looks stunning in a cotton saree with pink, white, and green hues.
Lin and Randeep exude unreal joy and glow as they pose with their friends ahead of the wedding.
