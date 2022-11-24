Malaika Arora’s lux home

Actress Malaika Arora has a walking closet, decadent living room, and a stylish bedroom

24 Nov, 2022

Kritika Vaid

Malaika’s bedroom

Malaika Arora will soon be seen in her reality series Moving In With Malaika and we have got our hands on some pictures of her home.

24 Nov, 2022

Malaika's fancy drawing room

Malaika Arora will soon welcome fans into her life with the upcoming reality show.

24 Nov, 2022

Malaika's warm kitchen

Malaika Arora's pastel colour kitchen

24 Nov, 2022

A Cosy Living

Malaika Arora has a cosy living area

24 Nov, 2022

Malaika's home wall

A pastel blue colour is seen in multiple corners at Malaika Arora's home.

24 Nov, 2022

The Wallpaper

Malaika Arora's mythical forest inspired wallpaper

24 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mira Rajput Looks Sensational in Black Saree With 'Sidha Pallu' at Fashion Event

 Find Out More