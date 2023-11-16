Inside Pics of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Party For David Beckham
16 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sonam Kapoor Turns a Glamorous Host in Red Silk Saree With White Fusion Blouse
Anand, Sonam Welcome football star David Beckham for a party in their Mumbai home
Sonam Kapoor's place was packed with family and friends last night
Sonam Kapoor looks like a Maharani in this gorgeous saree
Rhea Kapoor too came to welcome David Beckham
Sonam Kapoor's father and actor Anil Kapoor arrived at the party
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and David Beckham pose for paparazzi outside the Mumbai home.
