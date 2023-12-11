Actor Randeep Hooda got married to his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram in Manipur last week
On Monday, The newlyweds hosted the reception in Mumbai
The first pictures of Randeep and Lin are out and they look no less than a dreamy couple.
While Randeep opted for a standard black tuxedo, Lin on the other hand wore a red coloured saree with a veil.
Bollywood star Randeep Hooda tied the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram on Wednesday, November 29.
Lin Laishram stole the limelight in stunning red and brown gradient saree.
Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's reception pictures are all hearts and pure-love
Social media users hailed the couple for having the most simple, sober, and cultural wedding in Bollywood.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Memorable Photos From Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Wedding That Are Forever