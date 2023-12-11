Actor Randeep Hooda got married to his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram in Manipur last week

11 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

On Monday, The newlyweds hosted the reception in Mumbai

The first pictures of Randeep and Lin are out and they look no less than a dreamy couple.

While Randeep opted for a standard black tuxedo, Lin on the other hand wore a red coloured saree with a veil.

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda tied the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram on Wednesday, November 29.

Lin Laishram stole the limelight in stunning red and brown gradient saree.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's reception pictures are all hearts and pure-love

Social media users hailed the couple for having the most simple, sober, and cultural wedding in Bollywood.

