Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira Chopra turned a year older on December 9.
Several Bollywood celebs came to celebrate Adira's 8th birthday
Shilpa Shetty came with her daughter Samisha and shared inside pics from the Christmas-themed birthday bash.
Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi also had a cute appearance at Adira's birthday bash
Shilpa's daughter was seen having a gala time which is why she wasn't in a mood to leave the birthday party
At the bash, Shilpa Shetty was also seen clicking happy selfies with her sister Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty and Rani Mukherjee all-smiles in these birthday fun pictures
Including Neha Dhupia, many other celebs came with their kids to the Yash Raj Studios
