Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira Chopra turned a year older on December 9.

10 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Several Bollywood celebs came to celebrate Adira's 8th birthday

Shilpa Shetty came with her daughter Samisha and shared inside pics from the Christmas-themed birthday bash.

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi also had a cute appearance at Adira's birthday bash

Shilpa's daughter was seen having a gala time which is why she wasn't in a mood to leave the birthday party

At the bash, Shilpa Shetty was also seen clicking happy selfies with her sister Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty and Rani Mukherjee all-smiles in these birthday fun pictures

Including Neha Dhupia, many other celebs came with their kids to the Yash Raj Studios

