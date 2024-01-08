Inside Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse Where 2 Men Entered With Fake Ids
08 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Salman Khan owns a sprawling farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai.
It is his home for the holidays and festivities, especially the big birthday party that he holds in December every year.
In January's first week, his security nabbed two men trespassing on the premises with fake IDs.
On Monday, it was reported that the two men, age 23, jumped over the fence and entered Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.
They entered the compound and got caught by the security of the farmhouse.
When the duo was questioned, they gave fake names and also showed IDs with fake photographs.
The security then informed the Police who questioned the duo and found out that they were carrying fake names and IDs.
The two men are originally from Punjab. Their intentions behind entering the farmhouse are not yet clear.
Salman Khan was not present at the farmhouse when the men entered.
The incident takes place in the middle of all the death threats and other security issues that Salman Khan has already been facing.
salman khan panvel farmhouse pics (12)
The actor has also increased his security and has been assigned Y+ security by the Mumbai government.
Salman Khan also changed his car last year and bought a new bulletproof one.
Salman Khan rides his horses, brings his friends, parties and spends downtime at his farmhouse.
During the COVID times, Salman Khan began farming there and started sharing videos of the same.
Salman Khan's mother Sushila poses with actor and politician Beena Kak at the farmhouse.
The main gate to enter Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse named 'Arpita' after his sister.
Salman Khan posing in the giant swimming pool at his farmhouse in Panvel
