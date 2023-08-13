Shark Tank India fame Namita Thapar and his fellow 'shark' Peyush Bansal with his wife Nidhi Mittal Bansal recently had a lovely get together in Delhi
Sharing the happy picture, Namita wrote, “We fight for deals, give each other hell but we know when to let our hair down & chill. Thank you, Peyush Bansal & Nidhi Mittal for a lovely dinner in Delhi.”
Recently, the entrepreneur was in Delhi where she caught up with Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal
Vineeta Singh, entrepreneur and fellow 'shark' called all three her 'favourites' in the comment section.
The reunion of Namita Thapar and Peyush Bansal created excitement among fans on social media
Few users also suggested Namita to meet her ex-Shark Ashneer Grover who resides in Delhi
Namita Thapar usually keeps her fans informed about her Shark Tank deals and meetings with her best friends
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most-Followed Bollywood Actresses on Instagram