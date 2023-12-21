Inside Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre Dreamy Wedding - IN PICS
Shrenu Parikh revealed the first wedding photos with her husband Akshay Mhatre, who was dressed to the nines.
For the occasion, the Ishqbaaz actress wore a lavishly embroidered red and beige lehenga.
Shrenu Parikh complemented her look by wearing matching statements as she looked extremely gorgeous.
Akshay Mhatre, nailed his wedding looks. He looked handsome in his red sherwani.
Previously, the couple shared a few pics before their wedding.
Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre paired in greens for their Haldi ceremony.
The couple captioned their Instagram post, "Take forever 21/12/23."
