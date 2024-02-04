Inside Sonam Kapoor's Opulent Delhi Home Worth Rs 173 Crore - In Pics
Sonam Kapoor hosted a special brunch at her and Anand Ahuja's home in Delhi.
Sonam Kapoor's Delhi home, which is located in the posh localities of Prithviraj Road, costs Rs 173 crore, as per several reports.
Sonam Kapoor dropped a bunch of photos from a special lunch that featured Indian decor.
Sonam Kapoor looked elegant in a blue jacket and matching skirt.
Sonam Kapoor chose kundan earrings to round up her sharp look for the brunch.
Sonam Kapoor posed against the backdrop of a Nandi statue, which is a vehicle of Lord Shiva.
Sonam Kapoor's Delhi home featured a lavish chandelier in the dining area.
Sonam Kapoor's Indian decor featured a wooden table filled with candles silverware, along with vibrant flowers.
