Sonam Kapoor had a cake-cutting ceremony with her family and close friends in London.
Inside Sonam Kapoor's intimate yet lavish birthday celebrations with husband and baby Vayu.
Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday with her husband, Anand and son Vayu.
Sonam Kapoor held her little baby Vayu as Anand stood close to them.
Sonam Kapoor's menu looked absolutely lip-smacking in one of the photos.
Sonam Kapoor looked breathtaking in a red dress with complementary golden earrings.
Sonam Kapoor's intimate birthday celebration was accompanied by champagne, caviars and oysters.
Sonam Kapoor said, "My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in red dress ask for her birthday. Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully."
Sonam Kapoor enjoys her fancy birthday brunch with loved ones.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Foods That Can Help Cure a Bad Hangover