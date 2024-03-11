Inside Surbhi Chandna's Happy And Emotional Chooda Ceremony - In Pics

11 Mar, 2024

Tanya Garg

Surbhi Chandna penned an emotional note alongside her happy chooda ceremony photos.

Surbhi Chandna looks like a vision to sore eyes in beige-coloured photos.

Surbhi Chandna's bridal sharara came with intricate threadwork and sequin work.

Surbhi Chandna paired her blingy sharara set with a sheer dupatta.

Surbhi Chandna accessorised her pre-bridal look with a stunning pearl choker and statement earrings.

Surbhi Chandna dropped a picture from the rituals showcasing her pink choodas.

Surbhi Chandna's family indulged in traditional rituals of the chooda ceremony.

Surbhi Chandna looks like a vision to sore eyes in beige sharara against the backdrop of water fountains.

Surbhi Chandna's joyous chooda ceremony featured pictures of his dulha Karan Sharma.

