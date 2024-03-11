Inside Surbhi Chandna's Happy And Emotional Chooda Ceremony - In Pics
Surbhi Chandna penned an emotional note alongside her happy chooda ceremony photos.
Surbhi Chandna looks like a vision to sore eyes in beige-coloured photos.
Surbhi Chandna's bridal sharara came with intricate threadwork and sequin work.
Surbhi Chandna paired her blingy sharara set with a sheer dupatta.
Surbhi Chandna accessorised her pre-bridal look with a stunning pearl choker and statement earrings.
Surbhi Chandna dropped a picture from the rituals showcasing her pink choodas.
Surbhi Chandna's family indulged in traditional rituals of the chooda ceremony.
Surbhi Chandna looks like a vision to sore eyes in beige sharara against the backdrop of water fountains.
Surbhi Chandna's joyous chooda ceremony featured pictures of his dulha Karan Sharma.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sholay To Golmaal, 7 Unforgettable Bollywood Films You Must Watch