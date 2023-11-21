International Emmy Awards Winner 2023: 6 Netflix Web Series of Vir Das
21 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Comedian Vir Das creates history by winning the Emmy Awards 2023 for Netflix special ‘Vir Das: Landing’
Vir Das: Landing- In his fourth Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das explores his early years in India, the dangers of indignation, and establishing himself in the world.
Vir Das: For India- He uses his unique viewpoint to celebrate Indian history, ranging from the Vedas to Vasco da Gama to void Bollywood plotlines.
Abroad Understanding- He takes aim at nationalism, globalism, and inept politics during his two New York and New Delhi shows.
Hasmukh- The eagerly anticipated big break a comedian takes a dark turn when he discovers that killing people is the only way to maintain his stage presence.
Losing It- A religious travelogue through Africa, India, and America by Vir Das. He covers a wide range of subjects while keeping the audience laughing.
Vir Das: Outside In- As the comedian performs online shows for homebound viewers globally, stage banter takes on a different level.
