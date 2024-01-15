Ira Khan To Athiya Shetty: Star Kids Who Married Outside Bollywood
The marriage of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare has been the center of attention on social media for the past few weeks.
Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul married on January 23, 2023, in front of close friends and family at Athiya's family vacation house in Khandala, Maharashtra.
Esha Deol, the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, is married to Mumbai-based businessman Bharat Takhtani. The couple got married in June 2012.
Everyone's Instagram feeds were taken over by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding which took place on May 8, 2018.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of today's most well-known celebrity couples, having married in July 2015. The arrange marriage was organized by their parents.
Sunny Deol's eldest son Karan Deol married Drisha Acharya in June 2023.
On October 29, 2010, Vivek and Priyanka married in Bengaluru.
