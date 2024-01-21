Ira Khan to Jahnavi Mehta, 5 Genz Star Kids Who Opted Out of a Career in Acting
21 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Ira Khan: The daughter of Aamir Khan has always stayed away from the limelight. Ira is a mental health activist and CEO of a mental health support group.
Vedaant Madhavan: R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan grabs attention, not for choosing acting, but for his career as a professional swimmer.
Jahnavi Mehta: Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta has not chosen acting as her career path. Jahnavi was once seen auctioning for KKR instead of her mother.
Navya Naeli Nanda: Despite not being the daughter of an actor, Navya Naveli Nanda is linked to Bollywood's Bachchans and Kapoors. Her businessman father inspired her entrepreneurial venture—a women’s healthcare facility co-founded with friends.
Aryan Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan did not choose acting as a career.
Shakya Akhtar: Shakya Akhtar, the eldest daughter of Farhan Akhtar, creates digital content and regularly posts art and fashion-related photos on her Instagram profile.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MS Dhoni to Mansoor Khan, Iconic Roles of Sushant Singh Rajput