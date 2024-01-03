Ishura to Echo Upcoming Shows on Disney+ Hotstar

03 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Ishura: The famous anime will release on Disnsey+ Hotstar. The series is about a bunch of demigods inheriting the world after the demon king dies.

A Shop for Killers: After the death of her uncle, Jian gets to know about a suspicious shopping mall that he left behind.

The Legend of Hanuman: Season 3: The series is about Hanuman and stories related to setting his mighty foot on Lanka.

Echo: The series is about Maya's journey who confronts her own family and legacy.

Perilloor Premier League: The series is about Malavika who comes to Perillor village only to realise that she will be fighting panchayat elections.

Karmma Calling: The series features Raveena Tandon and will premiere on January 26, 2024.

