Ishura to Echo Upcoming Shows on Disney+ Hotstar
03 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Ishura: The famous anime will release on Disnsey+ Hotstar. The series is about a bunch of demigods inheriting the world after the demon king dies.
A Shop for Killers: After the death of her uncle, Jian gets to know about a suspicious shopping mall that he left behind.
The Legend of Hanuman: Season 3: The series is about Hanuman and stories related to setting his mighty foot on Lanka.
Echo: The series is about Maya's journey who confronts her own family and legacy.
Perilloor Premier League: The series is about Malavika who comes to Perillor village only to realise that she will be fighting panchayat elections.
Karmma Calling: The series features Raveena Tandon and will premiere on January 26, 2024.
