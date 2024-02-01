Jackie Shroff: 10 Iconic Dialogues of 'Apna Bhidu'
"Wahin toh 'D' se Dil hota hain... 'D' se Dard hota hain..." - Devdas
"Har khal nayak mein ek nayak chhupa hua hota hai." - Khalnayak
"The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war - Border."
"Haath na chhodna. Saath na chhodna." - Dhoom 3
"Hum hi hum hai toh kya hum hai? Tum hi tum ho toh kya tum ho?" - Border
"Insaan anubhav se hi toh seekhta hai ... first play along the game and then decide how to play the game." - Kyon Ki...
"Kabhi kabhi kismat maut se pehle pahunch jaati hai." - Farz
"Janwaro pe bharosa kiya ja sakta hai … insaano par nahi." - Refugee
"We should use our hands for cause, not just applause." - Housefull 3
