Jackie Shroff: 10 Iconic Dialogues of 'Apna Bhidu'

01 Feb, 2024

Tanya Garg

"Wahin toh 'D' se Dil hota hain... 'D' se Dard hota hain..." - Devdas

"Har khal nayak mein ek nayak chhupa hua hota hai." - Khalnayak

"The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war - Border."

"Haath na chhodna. Saath na chhodna." - Dhoom 3

"Hum hi hum hai toh kya hum hai? Tum hi tum ho toh kya tum ho?" - Border

"Insaan anubhav se hi toh seekhta hai ... first play along the game and then decide how to play the game." - Kyon Ki...

"Kabhi kabhi kismat maut se pehle pahunch jaati hai." - Farz

"Janwaro pe bharosa kiya ja sakta hai … insaano par nahi." - Refugee

"We should use our hands for cause, not just applause." - Housefull 3

