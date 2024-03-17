Jackie to Mythri, 7 Best Movies of Puneeth Rajkumar You Must Watch
17 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Born on March 17, 1975, Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most adored South superstars.
As we celebrate his birthday, let's take a look top 6 movies of Puneeth Rajkumar.
Raajakumara: Siddharth, bereaved, discovers family struggles. He aids the elderly at home, thwarted by Jagannath.
Paramathma: The movie is a love triangle as Param falls in love with Deepa. However, he realises that his friend Sanvi is in love with him.
Mythri: The film is about a man who is one step away from winning 1 crore in a game show hosted by his favourite actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
Jackie: Jackie, a resourceful man aiding others, faces trouble when accused of assisting a priest's daughter in eloping with her lover.
Milana: Anjali, compelled by her father, weds Akash. Struggling to move on, she seeks a divorce but finds herself drawn to him instead.
Appu: The film is about a young man who gets hospitalised after sustaining severe injuries. He later falls in love with a woman who donates blood to him for his treatment.
