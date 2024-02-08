Jagjit Singh's Top 7 Ghazals That Will Make You Emotional
08 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Shaam Se Aankh Mein Nami Si Hai-Jagjit Singh enchants listeners with his amazing vocals, drawing them into a sea of deep emotion in this lovely track.
Woh Kaghaz Ki Kashti- This endearing song by Jagjit Singh and his wife features the themes of philosophy and sorrow.
Koi Fariyaad- This beautiful song by Jagjit Singh captures the essence of the loss of your loved one and longing to reunite.
Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya- This romantic song by Jagjit Singh delves into the pool of love and life.
Teri Khusboo Mein Base Khat- The ghazal from the movie “Arth” enchants the lovers with nostalgia for their past love as beautifully expressed by Jagjit Singh
Baat Niklegi To Phir- This ghazal by Jagjit Singh delves into the complexities of love and life.
Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar- This beautiful song was composed by Jagjit Singh and captures the sad emotions of longing for your loved one.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jaideep Ahlawat's 7 Best Movies to Watch on OTT