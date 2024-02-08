Jaideep Ahlawat's 7 Best Movies to Watch on OTT
08 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Aakrosh- In his very first Bollywood movie, the actor portrayed the role of Pappu Tiwari, brother-in-law of local Bahubali.
Baaghi 3- The actor appeared as Inder Paheli Lamba a.k.a 'IPL' in this blockbuster movie.
Commando- Jaideep portrayed the supporting role of a villain named AK 74 in Commando.
Gabbar Is Back- The actor Jaideep Ahlawat played the supporting role of CBI Officer Kuldeep Pahwa in the film.
Khatta Meetha- Jaideep Ahlawat impressed the audience with his depiction of a negative character in this amazing movie.
Raazi- The role of RAW agent Khalid Mir was portrayed by actor Jaideep Ahlawat in Meghna Gulzar's film Raazi.
Rockstar- Jaideep Ahlawat acted as Jordan's brother in this movie and did a fantastic job!
