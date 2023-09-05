Jailer Success: 11 Box Office Records Broken By Rajinikanth Film
05 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
1. Jailer has become one of the highest grossing films in his long and illustrious acting career.
2. Jailer is all-time number 1 Tamil movie in the UK
3. Jailer is all-time number 1 Tamil movie in North America
4. Jailer becomes second fastest Rs 600 crore-grossing Tamil movie ever
5. Jailer is all-time number 1 South language movie in Gulf.
6. Jailer becomes all-time number 2 Indian movie in Malaysia.
7. Jailer is all-time number 2 Tamil movie in Australia.
8. All-time number 3 Tamil movie in Singapore.
9. Rajinikanth's Jailer is all-time number 3 Tamil movie in France.
10. Jailer is all-time number 2 Indian movie in Saudi Arabia.
11. Jailer is all-time number 1 highest grossing Tamil movie in overseas
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Popular Ullu Actresses Who Turn Up the Heat