Jalsa: Amitabh Bachchan's Residence Inside Pictures
The Jalsa residence is estimated anywhere between up to 100 crores. multi-crore mansion. elegant.
The Jalsa residence hosts a number of antique portrait's.
The bungalow consists two floors, luxurious interiors, impressive artwork, and a great location.
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's living room has an interesting accent wall, loaded with potraits of Tanjore paintings.
The Bachchan family's cozy living room draws inspiration from Mughal and Persian architecture and boasts an accent wall painted in a green hue identical to that of the formal living room.
Take a look at Bachchans backyard full of lush greenery.
There's a cabinet made from a vintage trunk with tan leather accents is situated in one corner of the room.
There are chandeliers crafted from vintage glass are some of the elements that can be found in the interiors.
The Jalsa residence features a personal gym area for Bachchan's family to work-out.
The Jalsa residence has Baroque pieces with intricate details, sculptures made of brass from bygone era.
Throughout their home, you will notice several silverware pieces that the Bachchans possess and are proud owners.
