Janhvi Kapoor's hot photoshoot in deep purple gown sets the internet on fire.
28 Apr, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Janhvi Kapoor aces that deep shade of purple in a gorgeous evening gown.
Janhvi Kapoor slays in a Gauri & Nainika number at Filmfare 2023.
Janhvi Kapoor looks mesmerising in a deep purple gown teamed up with a diamond choker.
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her hot body in a sensational purple gown with a giant train.
Janhvi Kapoor goes bold and magical in a purple gown with touseled hair and nude lipstick.
Janhvi Kapoor's new photoshoot in deep purple look is why the internet is the best place for fashion.
Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature on the internet in her glamorous purple gown with a sweetheart neckline.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Most Bizarre Looks From Met Gala’s History