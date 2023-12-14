Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Wet Look in New Photoshoot Like Mermaid in Moonlight | 10 Pics
14 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Janhvi Kapoor drops scenes from her latest photoshoot online.
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a mermaid dressed in silver sparkles in the latest photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor makes your heart beat faster with her new photoshoot in water.
Janhvi Kapoor wears a backless sparkly metallic dress as she flaunts a wet look in a new photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her glistening caramel skin in the new photoshoot.
Janhvi Kapoor is a water baby in the new photoshoot as she rocks bold metallic makeup.
Janhvi Kapoor creates a splash with a new photoshoot on Instagram.
Janhvi Kapoor breaks the internet with her new photoshoot in a chainmail dress and wet look.
Janhvi Kapoor's stunning new photoshoot creates a thunder on Instagram and fans go gaga.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rana Daggubati's Net Worth: Take a Look At Wealth and Earnings of the Baahubali Actor