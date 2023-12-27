Janhvi Kapoor in Red Hot Dress Looks Spicier Than Red Chilli Pepper

27 Dec, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Janhvi Kapoor is New Year Ready in Hot Red Bodycon Leather Dress

Janhvi Kapoor's sizzling pics in a red hot dress remind us of 'Haaye Haaye Mirchi'

Janhvi Kapoor Wishes Seasons Greetings in This Wet Photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor is the epitome of beauty and elegance in a hot red dress

Janhvi Kapoor dropped bomb photos in this avatar

Janhvi Kapoor's best way of saying bye to 2023

For this photoshoot, Janhvi Kapoor had to drench in water

Janhvi took the glammed-up route in a waterproof makeup

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Actors Who Got Hit in Their First Film With Salman Khan

 Find Out More