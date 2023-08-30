Jawan Full Starcast: 10 Actors Apart From Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara
30 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Deepika Padukone has made a special appearance in the film. She is reportedly playing the role of SRK's mother in Jawan.
Vijay Sethupathi is the lead antagonist in Jawan. Not much about his role has been revealed but the poster suggests him to be menacingly powerful.
Yash's entry into the narrative is not confirmed yet but there are many speculations regarding a big surprise in Jawan which could very well be Yash.
Sanya Malhotra has a special role in Jawan. The actor is playing the role of a nurse at a hospital where a crucial sequence takes place. She is a part of the 'chief's team'.
Sunil Grover is playing the role of an investigating officer in the film. The trailer gives a glimpse of his role in the film.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the main villain in Salaar. His presence in Jawan is not confirmed yet but there are strong speculations around his role as another villain in the SRK starrer.
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is also one of the girls from Shah Rukh Khan's all-women team in Jawan.
Leher Khan is playing one of the girls from Shah Rukh Khan's all-women squad which fights the main villain in Jawan.
Ridhi Dogra is another hidden actor from Jawan's starcast. Nothing about her role has been revealed yet but the trailer is likely to finally provide a glimpse of her character.
Priyamani has already worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express where she performed scintillating dance numbers. She once again shares the screen with SRK for yet another fantastic song in Jawan.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sunny Deol Spotted at Dimple Kapadia's House in Juhu, See Pics