Jawan to Animal: Top 10 Pan Indian Films Of All Time
Bhaahubali 2- Amarendra Baahubali, next in line for the throne of Mahishmati, faces threats to his life and relationships when his adopted brother Bhallaladeva plots to seize the kingdom.
Jawan- The prison warden enlists inmates to carry out extreme acts of crime that expose corruption and injustice, ultimately leading him to an unforeseen reunion.
Dangal- Former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two wrestler daughters are striving for success at the Commonwealth Games despite facing oppression from society.
Pathaan- A determined Indian operative is in a race against time while facing off against a merciless hired gun, driven by a personal grudge, who is planning a catastrophic assault on the nation.
Eega- An individual who was killed comes back to life as a fly and endeavors to seek vengeance for his own demise.
Animal- The toughened son of an influential businessman comes back to his homeland after an extended time overseas and pledges to seek brutal retribution against those who pose a threat to his father's safety.
RRR- In this epic tale set in pre-independent India, a brave fighter embarks on a dangerous quest and encounters a resolute police officer who serves the British forces.
Swades- A triumphant Indian scientist comes back to an Indian village to bring his nanny to America with him, and in doing so, he reconnects with his cultural heritage.
KGF Chapter 1- During the 1970s, an undercover gangster named Rocky infiltrates the Kolar Gold Fields, a notorious gold mine, posing as a slave with the intention of assassinating the owner.
Enthiran- An intelligent scientist invents a humanoid robot with the purpose of safeguarding humanity, but the situation takes a turn for the worse when human emotions are integrated into its programming, leading to internal conflict and causing the robot to defect to the opposing side.
